Left Menu

UP regains its identity under current government: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the previous governments stating that they imposed curfews while the double engine government held kanwar yatras.The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 513 crore in the district.How can we talk of development and dont discuss education and health in it.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:53 IST
UP regains its identity under current government: CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the previous governments stating that they ''imposed curfews'' while the double engine government ''held kanwar yatras''.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 513 crore in the district.

''How can we talk of development and don't discuss education and health in it. Previous governments did the same. They first spoiled the system of education and destroyed the arguments for health,' he said in his address at the event.

''They made businessmen and daughters insecure. Riots began to happen. The curfews and riots surrounded the state and a problem of identity crisis appeared before the youth. Entrepreneurs started leaving the state. Nepotism entered into development works and slowly this state with unlimited potential lost its identity.'' Adityanath went on to add, ''The previous governments imposed curfews, we started kanwar yatras. They looted earnings and provided jobs to the youth. We have also ended the wait of 500 years by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.'' While the chief minister addressed the rally in Moradabad, the programme was also linked online to a public event in Mirzapur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath spoke of the development works being done in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024