Delhi Lok Sabha seats: SWOT analysis of BJP, Cong, AAP

Riding on the strength of an alliance, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi will aim to upset the BJP applecart in the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

The BJP is eyeing a clean sweep for the third time in a row and will bank on the Modi factor besides the party's core poll issues like construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, CAA implementation and Article 370 abrogation.

The AAP will contest four seats - New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi - while the Congress candidates will fight the polls from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West constituencies.

Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth and penultimate phase on May 25, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. In 2019, the BJP candidates won all seven seats and the votes polled by them were more than the combined tallies of the Congress and AAP candidates.

However, this time, the Congress and AAP plan to throw a spanner in the BJP's works.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of BJP STRENGTHS: * Modi factor and other issues like construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, implementation of CAA and scrapping of Article 370.

* Strong organisational strength from state to booth level across the city.

* Huge margins of victories of its candidates in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

WEAKNESSES: * Opposition INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress joining hands to give the BJP a direct, one to one fight to the BJP candidates in all 7 parliamentary constituencies. Earlier in 2014 and 2019 it was a triangular contest involving the three parties.

* Possible incumbency against the party going for victory on all seven seats third time in a row.

* Unlike many other state units, the Delhi BJP lacks a popular face who can act as a crowd puller and vote swinger in favour of the party candidates.

OPPORTUNITIES: * A clean sweep of all the 7 Lok Sabha seats will strengthen the party's resolve and morale for the electoral battle for Delhi Assembly in 2025.

* Victory in Lok Sabha polls will also boost the image of local leaders in the eyes of the national leadership and open doors for bigger opportunities for them.

THREATS: * The party has changed all except one sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East, which may have some repercussion for the new candidates.

* It will be for the first time that the BJP will face a direct contest on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of Congress STRENGTHS: * Led by an experienced leader Arvinder Singh Lovely - who has served as a minister in Delhi for 15 years during Sheila Dikshit regime.

* Holds popularity among minority voters in Delhi.

WEAKNESSES: * Lack of faces as popular as Sheila Dikshit.

* Poor organisational structure and political strategies.

* Absence of strong leaders, half-hearted approach of existing leaders.

OPPORTUNITIES: * Has chances to regain people's trust with recent organisational changes.

* Joint campaigning with AAP might help garner more votes than usual expectations.

THREATS: * Threat of being wiped out from Delhi.

* Defection of leaders to remain relevant in Delhi politics.

Here is SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of AAP STRENGTHS: * Established leader in Arvind Kejriwal.

* The party's education and healthcare models and free water and electricity schemes that have ensured wins in Delhi assembly and MCD polls.

*Forming alliance with Congress means votes will not be divided and the two parties will be able to offer a joint fight to the BJP WEAKNESSES: *BJP will use the issue of corruption to target AAP whose key leaders like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail in connection with the now scrapped excise policy case.

*Apart from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, the party lacks popular faces that could swing votes.

OPPORTUNITIES: * The elections provide an opportunity to the party to have its presence in the Lok Sabha.

* Elections will serve as a preparatory exercise before the 2025 assembly polls THREATS: * Looming threat of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case.

* Apart from Mahabal Mishra, a former MP, who is in the fray from West Delhi constituency, all the other three candidates, despite being MLAs, are not popular.

