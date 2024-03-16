"Enthralling to see": Amit Shah after over 1 crore households registered for Centre's solar rooftop scheme

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over one crore households have already registered for the solar rooftop scheme PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is enthralling to see the visionary scheme heading towards massive success. "Over 1 crore registrations for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in one month. It is enthralling to see the visionary scheme heading towards massive success, akin to any other initiative of PM Narendra Modi Ji," he said.

Further, he appealed to those who haven't yet registered to do so, as this initiative will fortify the nation's energy sufficiency by making individual households self-reliant in meeting their energy needs. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over 1 crore households have already registered for the solar rooftop scheme PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

"Outstanding news! In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation," PM Modi posted on X. The Prime Minister further said that Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh regulations.

The rooftop solar programme announced in the interim Budget tabled on February 1, would be known as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The rooftop solar project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through coal-fired electricity, and this solar rooftop programme could be seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence of conventional sources of power. At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. It included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent and has committed to net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

