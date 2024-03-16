Odisha to vote in simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, assembly in four phases

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls, which are being held simultaneously, in four phases, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly, meaning seven assembly seats in each Lok Sabha constituency.

On May 13, polling will be held for the Nabarangpur, Koraput, Berhampur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats. In the next phase on May 20, voting will be held for the Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats.

On May 25, voting for the Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack seats will be held. Polling for the Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur seats will be held on June 1.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

In the 2019 elections, BJD won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP secured eight and Congress managed one seat. In the assembly, the BJD bagged 113 seats, the BJP won 23 seats, the Congress secured nine seats, the CPI(M) won one, and also an Independent candidate won.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, ''India is the biggest democracy in the world. We welcome the EC's announcement. This is an opportunity for the people to exercise their rights. The SCs, STs, women and all should participate in this biggest festival of democracy.'' State Congress vice-president Shivananda Ray claimed his party is well-prepared for the elections.

''This time, the battle will be intense. Congress will fight the polls with full vigor,'' he added.

