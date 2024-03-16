HP: Bypoll in 6 assembly seats, 4 LS seats on Jun 1
Bypolls are scheduled for four Lok Sabha constituencies and six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on June 1, following the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs. The assembly by-elections will take place in various constituencies including Dharamshala and Lahaul Spiti. Over 56 lakh voters will participate in the election for the four Lok Sabha seats. The election schedule includes the notification on May 7, nomination filing by May 14, and scrutiny on May 15. There are 7,990 polling stations in the state, with some being considered critical. Unique polling stations include the highest in Tashigang, and one reached by boat in Sat Kuthera.
- Country:
- India
Bypolls will be held in four Lok sabha constituencies, and six assembly seats which fell vacant after disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs, on June 1, Chief Electoral officer Maneesh Garg said on Saturday.
The assembly by-elections will be held in Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Barsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar constituencies.
These seats became vacant after the six rebel Congress MLAs who had abstained from voting on cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in Vidhan Sabha and vote in favour of the government.
As many as 56,38,422 voters – 28,79,200 male, 27,59,187 female, and 35 third gender persons – would exercise their franchise for the four Lok Sabha seats of Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla (SC) seats in the 7th and last phase of polling, Garg said.
As per the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh, the notification would be issued on May 7m and the last date of filing of nomination is May 14.
May 15 has been set as the date for the nominations' scrutiny, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations is May 16. There are 7,990 polling stations in the state, of which 425 are considered ''critical''.
The state has the highest polling station in the country, located at 15,256 feet in Tashigang of Lahaul and Spiti.
Manola polling station in Dalhousie of Chamba district boasts the maximum number of voters at 1,410, while the lowest, 16, are registered at Ka polling station in KInnaur district.
Polling teams would cross a distance of 5.5 km on boat to reach Sat Kuthera polling station in Fatehpur. Some others would be air dropped in the remote Bara Bangal area of Baijnath. Both places are in Kangra district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina's Milei to send new reform bills to Congress
Nitin Gadkari serves legal notice to Congress for sharing clipped video from interview, demands apology
Argentina's Milei pledges to 'speed up' plans in fiery challenge to Congress
Govt failed to realise 'Make in India' due to 'complete inaction', says Congress chief Kharge
In veiled jibe at Congress-RJD alliance, PM Modi says double-engine government in Bihar pushed political dynasts to margins.