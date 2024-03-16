BJP candidate for South Goa seat to be announced on Sun or Mon, says CM
The BJP will announce its candidate for the South Goa Lok Sabha seat on Sunday or Monday, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The polls for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 7, with sitting MP Shripad Naik already announced for the North Goa seat. Sawant mentioned the possibility of a woman candidate being chosen for the South Goa Parliamentary seat, as the party supports women empowerment. Sources revealed that the party had initially sent a list of four aspirants from South Goa, but later added the names of some women. Sawant's remarks came after he addressed a 'mahila convention' of the party in Margao.
The BJP will announce its candidate for the South Goa Lok Sabha seat on Sunday or Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
Polls for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 7. The BJP has already announced the name of sitting MP Shripad Naik for the North Goa seat.
Talking to reporters in Margao, Sawant said, ''The candidate for South Goa Parliamentary seat would be announced on Sunday or Monday.'' On being asked if the candidate could be a woman, Sawant, who earlier addressed a 'mahila convention' of the party, said there was a ''50-50'' chance.
The BJP supports women empowerment, he added.
The party had sent list of four aspirants from South Goa, but later added the names of some women, sources said.
