Venezuela's Maduro to run in presidential elections set for July, Socialist party says
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 17-03-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 01:01 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro will run for a second re-election to secure another six-year term in voting planned for July 28, the ruling Socialist party said on Saturday.
Maduro, a 61-year-old former union leader, was proclaimed as the Socialist party's candidate by Vice President Diosdado Cabello.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Maduro
- Socialist
- Diosdado Cabello
- Nicolas Maduro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venezuela presidential election to be held July 28-electoral council
Return of US oil sanctions would clip Venezuela's output gains, analysts say
Return of US oil sanctions would clip Venezuela's output gains
Venezuela sets its presidential election for July 28 as the opposition candidate remains barred
Venezuela sets presidential election for July 28