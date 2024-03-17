Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi holds 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai

On Saturday, the Congress MP concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi holds 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning undertook the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India's struggle for independence from the British rule.

Members of some of the opposition INDIA bloc constituents joined Rahul Gandhi in the padyatra. On Saturday, the Congress MP concluded his 63-day-old 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution. The yatra, a mass outreach movement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally here on Sunday evening in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024