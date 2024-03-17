Left Menu

Bengal Guv gives assent to bills raising salaries of MLAs, ministers

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has approved two bills that will increase the salaries of MLAs and ministers in the state. The Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members' Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were passed last year but could not be implemented without the governor's assent. The pay of MLAs will rise from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per month, while ministers will see an increase from Rs 10,900 to Rs 50,900. Cabinet ministers will also receive a higher salary, going from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000 per month. The hikes come after approval from the governor.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:34 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has given assent to two bills that proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and ministers, an official statement said.

The governor gave his assent to the Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members' Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday, it said.

The bills were passed in the state assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as Bose did not give his assent.

Following the hike, the pay of MLAs will increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per month. The ministers will get Rs 50,900 per month instead of their earlier salary of Rs 10,900, officials said.

The monthly salaries of cabinet ministers will be raised from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000, they said.

