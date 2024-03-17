Fifth drone shot down near Moscow, says mayor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A fifth Ukrainian drone was shot down near Moscow on Sunday, the final day of Russia's presidential elections, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.
No casualties or damage were reported, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Russia
- Moscow
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 100 detained across Russia for honouring Navalny amid funeral
Science News Roundup: NASA to discontinue $2 billion satellite servicing project on higher costs, schedule delays; Iran's Pars 1 satellite enters space after Russian launch and more
Drone attack damages apartment building in St Petersburg, Russia state media says
Two killed, eight wounded by Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Two buildings damaged, people evacuated after 'incident' in Russia's St Petersburg, governor says