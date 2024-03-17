Left Menu

EC advances counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes.

But as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

''There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim,'' it noted. Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

