"Mohabbat ki Dukaan is fraud, people who imposed Emergency should not use such slogans": Ranvir Shorey slams Congress

Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed Congress for its slogan 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' and said that a party that imposed an Emergency in the country should avoid using such taglines. In an interview with ANI, Ranvir Shorey recalled an alleged threat made to him by a Congress leader in 2021, over his post on X and said that 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' is a fraud.

"I was threatened by a Congress guy because Nehru ji was in the photo. There were three guys. I had said something about one of the guys in the photo to some troll and Nehru ji just happened to be in the photo. So they were like delete it. I told them it's not written for Nehru. It's for the other guy in the photo. They secretly recorded the call. Then they went on social media that they had threatened this actor and got him to delete the tweet and how big goons they are," Shorey said. "They told me to let our government come and we will show you. So all this Mohabbat ki Dukaan is fraud. So everyone knows people who impose Emergency should not use slogans like Mohabbat ki dukaan," he added.

In the year 2021, Actor Ranvir Shorey alleged that he received threatening messages from a man at the behest of Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap for sharing a meme that was "objectionable" to "crores of citizens and Congress party workers". Shorey, who later deleted the tweet mentioned in the message, in a reply said he is not a supporter of the Congress party and will not be intimidated by the threat.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the need for the caste census, Ranvir Shorey said that not much was done under the Congress governments for the backward classes. "Rahul Gandhi is asking people to look at the ownership positions in the company, secretaries in the government. All the positions cannot be filled just in the past 10 years. This goes back to the time when your party (Congress) was ruling. It's your stink, why are you getting so aggressive? You cannot get rid of class and caste by going on talking about it," Ranvir Shorey said.

"Reservation policies were made by his fathers and forefathers, now after 70 years of doing that you are still raising such issues," he added. Highlighting the reasons for his criticism of Congress, Ranvir Shorey said that rather than focusing on the important basic issues of the country, the top leadership of the grand old party was focused on keeping the power in the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"When there should have been discipline inculcated, issues like cleanliness, and toilets should have been done post-Independence then all this did not happen. Instead of what happened the focus was on how to keep this within the family. This is my biggest grouse till day. In a democracy, for four generations you gave Prime Ministers, now have some grace to sit outside," he said. (ANI)

