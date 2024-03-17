Left Menu

Electoral bonds nothing but 'quid pro quo', says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Electoral bonds are nothing but quid pro quo, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday. Addressing a meet the press programme, Reddy slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that his regime resembled Nizams rule. They electoral bonds are nothing but quid pro quo between those in power and contractors.

Electoral bonds are nothing but 'quid pro quo', Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday. Addressing a ''meet the press'' programme, Reddy slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that his regime resembled ''Nizam's rule.'' ''They (electoral bonds) are nothing but 'quid pro quo' between those in power and contractors. Those in power are giving some contracts and they are giving back electoral bonds,'' he said replying to a query. The Election Commission of India on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds, on its website. He further said the Congress party opposes the idea of simultaneous polls and if it comes to power in the upcoming general elections, they will have a relook on the issue and take a call. Reddy said the upcoming elections are a referendum on the Congress government's rule in Telangana and he would take the responsibility of winning more seats.

