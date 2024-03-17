Left Menu

Netanyahu calls US Senator Schumer comments on Israel elections inappropriate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:45 IST
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech in which he urged new elections in Israel was totally inappropriate.

The prime minister made his comments in an interview to CNN.

