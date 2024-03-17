Netanyahu calls US Senator Schumer comments on Israel elections inappropriate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:45 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech in which he urged new elections in Israel was totally inappropriate.
The prime minister made his comments in an interview to CNN.
