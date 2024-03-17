Left Menu

Development, state interest not in JMM's dictionary: AJSU Party chief

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:34 IST
AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Sunday alleged that development and state interests do not exist in the dictionary of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government.

Speaking at a conference of Lok Sabha level village in-charges in Namkum, Ranchi, Mahto accused the coalition government of prioritising personal gain over the welfare of the state.

He claimed that the administration, under the coalition government, has become complicit in corrupt practices.

Mahto expressed concern over reports of alleged paper leaks in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, stating that such incidents jeopardise the future prospects of the youth in the state.

He criticised the state government for what he perceived as a failure to address these issues effectively.

With the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule, Mahto emphasised the importance of every unit and party worker fulfilling their responsibilities.

He urged them to align their efforts with the aspirations of the people and work towards strengthening the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

''Every unit and every worker of the party will have to fulfill their responsibilities and work in accordance with the people's aspirations and to strengthen the NDA,'' he said.

