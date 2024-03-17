Supporting 'desh virodhis' Congress' basic character, says MP BJP chief

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma on Sunday alleged the Congress was supporting those who were against the country.Talking to reporters in Rajgarh town after holding a meeting of party workers, he added that the Congress questions electronic voting machines EVMs whenever it faces defeat.Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asks for proof when the countrys army gives befitting reply to Pakistan through surgical strike.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma on Sunday alleged the Congress was supporting those who were against the country.

Talking to reporters in Rajgarh town after holding a meeting of party workers, he added that the Congress questions electronic voting machines (EVMs) whenever it faces defeat.

''Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asks for proof when the country's army gives befitting reply to Pakistan through surgical strike. Singh termed Batla House encounter in Delhi, in which a police officer was martyred, as fake. The basic character of Congress is to stand with desh virodhis (anti-nationals),'' he alleged.

The head of Tukde-Tukde gang has become an office-bearer of Congress and is moving with Rahul Gandhi, he claimed though he did not name anybody.

''Congress leaders are becoming irrelevant. The NDA will create history by crossing 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,'' he added.

