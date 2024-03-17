Left Menu

Odisha: Cong leader's wife Monidipa Sherkhel joins BJD

Pradip-Erasma Industrial Development Councils working president Monidipa Sharkhel and Paradip municipality vice-chairperson Chhabilata Rout along with nine councillors joined the ruling BJD here on Sunday. Monidipa is the wife of prominent Congress leader of Paradip, Bapi Sharkel.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:16 IST
Odisha: Cong leader's wife Monidipa Sherkhel joins BJD
  • Country:
  • India

Pradip-Erasma Industrial Development Council's working president Monidipa Sharkhel and Paradip municipality vice-chairperson Chhabilata Rout along with nine councillors joined the ruling BJD here on Sunday. Monidipa is the wife of prominent Congress leader of Paradip, Bapi Sharkel. Monidipa and Rout accompanied by hundreds of BJP and Congress workers came to BJD office in the city for the joining programme.

They joined the BJD in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, former minister and Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray.

''I joined the BJD after being influenced by development activities of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,'' Monidipa said.

Mangaraj said Monidipa's joining will strengthen the party in Paradip area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024