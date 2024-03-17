Odisha: Cong leader's wife Monidipa Sherkhel joins BJD
Pradip-Erasma Industrial Development Council's working president Monidipa Sharkhel and Paradip municipality vice-chairperson Chhabilata Rout along with nine councillors joined the ruling BJD here on Sunday. Monidipa is the wife of prominent Congress leader of Paradip, Bapi Sharkel. Monidipa and Rout accompanied by hundreds of BJP and Congress workers came to BJD office in the city for the joining programme.
They joined the BJD in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, former minister and Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray.
''I joined the BJD after being influenced by development activities of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,'' Monidipa said.
Mangaraj said Monidipa's joining will strengthen the party in Paradip area.
