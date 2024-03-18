Putin says his election win will allow Russian society to consolidate
Updated: 18-03-2024 02:38 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked Russians who had come out to vote, saying that the result of the presidential election would allow Russian society to consolidate and become stronger.
Putin was speaking at his election headquarters late on Sunday after patial results showed he had won a record post-Soviet landslide.
