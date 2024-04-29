SC adjourns hearing on West Bengal Government's plea on Sandeshkhali case till July

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on West Bengal government's plea challenging Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, till July. During the hearing, the court remarked why the state government has filed a plea against the CBI probe into allegations against a private person.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta adjourned the matter on the request made by West Bengal government's counsel and senior advocate AM Singhvi. The court also recorded the statement of West Bengal government advocate that the pendency of the petition will not be used for any purpose. West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order for a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

The matter will be heard on April 29 by the Supreme Court's bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta. West Bengal has approached the top court challenging the April 10 order of Calcutta High Court and said that the Calcutta High Court has erroneously directed the CBI to investigate and submit a report with regard to the allegations and complaints by the residents of Sandeshkhali.

According to plea, the Calcutta HC order disregards the conclusion of investigations into 43 FIRs, all of which have culminated in charge sheets. The sidelining of the state government's actions in favour of political voices risks bias in the investigation, the West Bengal government said. The state government further added that High Court decision has cast unsubstantiated aspersions on the investigation carried out by the State Police without taking into account the correct factual matrix and the steps undertaken by the petitioner state in diligently conducting the investigation in all the FIRs forming the subject matter of the appeals.

West Bengal government said that observations by Calcutta High Court are unwarranted, which is likely to shake the confidence of the public and tarnish the reputation of the police force. Earlier on April 25, following the Calcutta High Court order, the CBI registered an FIR against five people and unknown others in connection with the ongoing probe into cases concerning land grabs and crimes against women (sexual) in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had intervened, instructing the CBI to take over the investigation into several alleged offences in the Sandeshkhali region. These offences reportedly include illegal land acquisitions and instances of violence and sexual assault against women. The CBI's move comes amid growing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Sandeshkhali, with allegations of rampant criminal activities and exploitation of vulnerable populations.

The FIR marks the commencement of a thorough investigation by the CBI, which aims to bring justice to the victims and ensure accountability for those responsible for the reported offences. As the investigation progresses, authorities anticipate further developments shedding light on the complexities surrounding the issues plaguing Sandeshkhali, underscoring the importance of swift and decisive action in addressing such matters.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed a court-monitored investigation by the CBI into the alleged cases of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The Basirhat court had sent Shahjahan to CBI custody. After leaving the court, Shahjahan was seen in tears. The video was posted by BJP leader Amit Malviya on his X account.

In the post, Malviya took a jibe at the former TMC leader, saying, "The swag has disappeared. Mamata Banerjee's poster boy, rapist Sheikh Shahjahan, is weeping like an inconsolable child. Criminal Anubroto Mondal is in jail. This is the fate that awaits the likes of Saokat Mollah, Jehangir Khan and others, who have unleashed a reign of terror across Bengal. No one will come to save them when the law catches up. Not Mamata Banerjee for sure. She couldn't even save her ministers. The clock is ticking." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)