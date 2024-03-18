K'nataka: Congress workers holds protest demanding ticket for youth president

Youth Congress workers on Monday held a protest in front of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru demanding a ticket for Mohammed Nalapad from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha Constituency. Nalapad is the Youth Congress President in Karnataka.

Notably, Congress this month released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 were from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Also, Congress announced names for seven seats in Karnataka, including DK Suresh contesting from Bangalore Rural. Meanwhile, after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party chief BY Vijayendra lauched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the mood across the state is in the favour of the BJP.

"Congress party despite being power in the state, they aren't able to find candidates in any Lok Sabha constituencies. They're trying hard to convince their minister to contest the elections but fortunately, the mood across the state is in the favour of the BJP and PM Modi..." said Karnataka BJP chief. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as he started his campaign for Lok Sabha elections from Kharge's home district Kalaburagi.

He said that the party is sure to win 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka including Kalaburagi. "PM Modi is afraid of the leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Hence he started his election campaign from Karnataka, especially Kalaburagi. Congress will win 20 seats in Karnataka including Kalaburagi parliamentary constituency," Shivakumar told ANI.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent while Congress won one seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share. On the other hand, JD(S) too got one seat and South Indian actress Sumalatha Ambareesh and independent MP won the Mandya constituency in Karnataka with the support of the BJP. (ANI)

