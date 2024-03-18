"They have all agencies; can summon anyone they want": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj attacks BJP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that Arvind kejriwal got bail in an excise policy issue so they found a new case under which he was being summoned adding that the BJP can find out any issue and summon anyone they want. The Delhi Minister told ANI that if Kejriwal holds rally, hindrances for the Bharatiya Janata Party will increase.

"Central government feels that if Arvind Kejriwal goes out of Delhi and holds rally and meeting for INDIA alliance, hindrances for BJP will increase. So, they want to put him behind bars somehow. He got bail in excise policy issue so they found a new one. They (BJP) have all the agencies with them, they can find out any issues and summon anyone they want," he said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering probe.

Earlier, ED had issued another summons to Arvind Kejriwal for Monday in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering probe. He was issued a summons by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that the case is 'fake', adding that the party is not aware of the case registered by the ED in this matter. In February this year, ED arrested a retired chief engineer, Jagdish Kumar Arora, and a contractor, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB.

ED is investigating two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB, and its criminal case stems from an FIR of the CBI and from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government. Kejriwal got bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 in the case of complaints filed by ED. He is on bail and has been asked by the court to respond to the ED summons and obey the law. The court directed the Dehi Chief Minister that following the law is appropriate for a person who has taken the oath of the Constitution.

The Delhi CM has so far skipped eight previous summons issued by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case on March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated". The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)

