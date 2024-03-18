Left Menu

France condemns vote in Ukraine's regions occupied by Russia

President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 15:21 IST
France condemns vote in Ukraine's regions occupied by Russia
Image Credit: Wikipedia

France said on Monday the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin took place amid repression, and it praised the many Russians who had peacefully protested against the election.

France also condemned "so-called elections" held in Ukrainian regions temporarily occupied by Russia as "a new breach of international law and of the United Nations Charter", the foreign ministry said in a statement. "France does not recognise and will never recognise the holding and the results of these so-called elections and reaffims its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

The country also condemned Russia's setting up of polling booths in the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and in Transnistria "without the consent of Georgian and Moldavian authorities". President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024