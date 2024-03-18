Left Menu

BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:52 IST

  • Country:
  • India

BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Lalganj seat from Uttar Pradesh in the outgoing Lok Sabha, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of several senior leaders of the ruling party.

The Dalit leader was inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh.

Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who has been associated with legal cases involving women victims, also joined the party.

Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

