BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad from Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj seat joined BJP in presence of senior leaders. Dalit leader inducted by national general secretary Vinod Tawde, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh. Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, known for women victims legal cases, also joined. BJP promises Azad full opportunity for her contribution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Lalganj seat from Uttar Pradesh in the outgoing Lok Sabha, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of several senior leaders of the ruling party.
The Dalit leader was inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh.
Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who has been associated with legal cases involving women victims, also joined the party.
Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joins NDA alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha polls 2024: "Once again received opportunity to serve people of Jodhpur," says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Lok Sabha polls: All eyes now on South Goa seat candidates
BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP: Ex-CM Chouhan
Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks a cliffhanger after splits and realignments in Maharashtra