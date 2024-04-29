DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 29

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, APRIL 29 ** JAKARTA - Malaysian Defense minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin arrives in Jakarta for his inaugural official working visit to Indonesia (Final Day)

** RIYADH – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds joint ministerial meeting with GCC foreign ministers in Riyadh. BANGKOK - Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to pay official visit to Thailand (Final Day)

GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino will visit China (to May 1) BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda will visit China (to April 30). RIYADH - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia.(to April 30) NAIROBI - Kenya's President William Ruto and World Bank's head Ajay Banga will host African heads of state for a summit in the Kenyan capital. (Final Day)

BEIJING - Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea is set to embark on an official visit to Beijing, China (to April 30). HELSINKI - Nordic defence ministers meet in Faroe Islands. (To April 30) BOGOR, Indonesia - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong where they will also discuss transition into the new administrations. - 0330 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic with military honors, followed by a news conference in Berlin – 1000 GMT. BANGKOK - Brunei leader Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to meet Thai Prime Minsiter Srettha Thavisin, followed by joint statements during his visit to Thailand. PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Prague Castle in Prague. Both presidents will speak at conference marking the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic in the European Union. TOGO - Togolese National Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 30 ** SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold summit talks with Angola's President Joao Lourenco. – 0200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 SLUBICE, Poland - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski give a news conference as part of celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the EU – 1030 GMT. VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 2

BEIRUT - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visit Beirut and will meet Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Azmi Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. PARIS - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Javier González-Olaechea to visit Paris for OECD meeting.(May 3) PARIS - OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2024. (to May 3) ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 3

** ROME - Swiss President Viola Amherd will travel to Rome this week to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. COPENHAGEN - African and Nordic foreign ministers hold press conference in Copenhagen – 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 5

** PARIS/BELGRADE/BUDAPEST - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary (To May 10) PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election.

PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6

OSLO - Moldova President Maia Sandu in Norway for state visit. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic with military honors in Berlin – 0830 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Sweden on their first official overseas visit since Frederik X ascended the throne in January. (To May 7)

CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 7 KATOWICE, Poland - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speak at the European Economic Congress.

INDIA - Third phase of India general election. BAKU - President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is slated to pay a visit to Azerbaijan (to May 8).

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting. GLOBAL - World Asthma Day.

MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 BUDAPEST - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hungary (to May 10).

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 9 LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings (to May 11)

WASHINGTON - Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 12 LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election.

LITHUANIA – Referendum Election. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 13

INDIA - Fourth phase of India's general election. ANKARA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Turkey

Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 14 ** OSLO - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Norway at the invitation of Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja. (To May 15)

BEIJING – Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18)

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 18 ** VENETO, Italy - Pope Francis pays a visit to Veneto.

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 20 INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 25 INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 28 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election.

ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 2

MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election. MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election.

MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 6

EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 10 CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

