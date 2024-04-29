Russia says taking control of Ariston unit is response to Western hostilities
The transfer of the Russian subsidiary of Italian water heating firm Ariston to management by a Gazprom entity was a response to the "hostile actions" of Western countries, the Russian Embassy in Italy said in a Facebook post on Monday.
- Country:
- Italy
The transfer of the Russian subsidiary of Italian water heating firm Ariston to management by a Gazprom entity was a response to the "hostile actions" of Western countries, the Russian Embassy in Italy said in a Facebook post on Monday. The statement was released after the ambassador was summoned to the Italian Foreign Ministry to explain the relocation of the asset under the temporary management of JSC Gazprom Household Systems, which was announced on Friday by the Kremlin.
In the decree, Russian President Vladimir Putin also placed the German appliance maker BSH Hausgeraete under the same "temporary external management". These measures "were taken in response to hostile actions, contrary to international law, by the United States and other foreign states that have joined them, aimed at illegally depriving Russia, its legal entities and various individuals of the right to property" in those countries, the post says.
The embassy added that it considered the "increasingly aggressive rhetoric and tone" of Western countries as a "deliberate intention to threaten the security of the Russian Federation". The Italian foreign ministry called on Russia to reverse its decision "which has no basis in law," and said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani may discuss "an appropriate response" with the G7 and Italy's EU partners.
The European Union also criticised Russia on Saturday, saying its actions against the Italian and German companies underscored Moscow's disregard for international law. Russia has placed the assets of a handful of Western companies under "temporary management" since the start of the war in Ukraine, justifying such moves as retaliation for actions by other countries against Russian businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Russia
- Gazprom
- Ariston
- BSH Hausgeraete
- Ukraine
- Sanctions
- International law
- G7
- Foreign policy
ALSO READ
Germany's Scholz arrives in China on a visit marked by trade tensions and Ukraine conflict
House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will push for aid to Israel and Ukraine this week
Fragments from downed missile injure 12 in central Ukraine, governor says
Ukraine's Zelenskiy condemns Iranian attack, says Ukraine needs help, like Israel
More civilians die in Ukraine as a think tank warns delays in US aid will hamper Kyiv's forces