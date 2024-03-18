Bihar: Former RJD leader Lovely Anand joins JD(U)
Lovely Anand, former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Vaishali, joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) here on Monday.
Anand, a former RJD leader, joined the party at a function here in the presence of JD(U)'s former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'. Several senior leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.
''For me, it is like a homecoming. Whatever responsibilities the party gives me, I will deliver my best'', Anand said soon after joining JD(U).
Anand is the wife of former MP Anand Mohan, who was released from jail last year after serving 15 years of imprisonment in a murder case.
It may be recalled that soon after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, Anand's son and RJD MLA Chetan had switched sides to the JD(U) camp during the trust vote of the Nitish Kumar government in the assembly.
