Left Menu

BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:12 IST
BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj seat in the outgoing Lok Sabha, joined the BJP here on Monday in the presence of several senior leaders of the ruling party.

The Dalit leader was inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh.

Along with Sangeeta Azad, her husband Azad Ari Mardan, a former Uttar Pradesh legislator, and Supreme Court lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who has been associated with legal cases involving women victims, also joined the party.

Kushwaha was a legal counsel for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case victim.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Azad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders for inducting her into the ''BJP Family''.

The Lalganj MP described Prime Minister Modi as 'yugpurush' and said she decided to join the BJP after being ''impressed'' by his government's policies and the programmes launched for the welfare of the country's women, poor people and farmers.

''It's the beginning of a new life for me, the start of a new chapter in my life,'' she said.

Sangeeta Azad assured the BJP that she would fulfil the responsibility given by the party and try her best to meet expectations.

''I will give my complete support to the BJP in achieving the target of winning 400-plus seats in this Lok Sabha elections and also contribute to fulfilling the prime minister's resolve of making India a developed country,'' she added.

Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.

The BJP has already named its candidate for the Lalganj Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024