Will return to power in Mizoram after 2028 assembly polls, claims opposition MNF

Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front's (MNF) on Monday claimed that it will come back to power after the next assembly polls due in 2028.

''It appears that we are coming back to power after five years. Looking at the general attitude, our perspective will change as those in the literate states,'' MNF vice president Vanlalzawma said while addressing a party meeting in Aizawl.

Although the current Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma is ''doing a good job as of now'', people's attitude towards the government may change gradually, he said.

In the state assembly polls held in November last year, the MNF suffered a heavy defeat against the ZPM and bagged only 10 seats, down from the 26 it had won in the 2018 assembly polls.

The ZPM had won 27 seats, while BJP and Congress bagged two and one seats, respectively, in the 40-member assembly.

Vanlalzawma told PTI that the MNF may announce the name of its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls this week.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state will be held on April 19, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The last date for filing nomination is March 27, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

The ruling ZPM, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own, has fielded 46-year-old entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.

Congress spokesperson Dr Lallianchhunga said they will soon come out with the name of the party's candidate.

The BJP will also contest the Lok Sabha polls and shortly announce the name of its candidate, the state party president Vanlalhmuaka said.

