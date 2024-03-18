"BJP trying to send everyone behind bars": AAP leader Gopal Rai hits out at BJP

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies. He said that the BJP is trying to send everyone behind bars so that no one can raise questions about the party.

"BJP is not talking about electoral bonds, they hid a lot of things in the past 10 years, including how they misused central agencies, conducted raids and collected donations. Even goons don't do this type of vasooli. Now the truth is out. According to me, nobody in this country has ever done such a big scam, by misusing central agencies," said the AAP leader. "The BJP needs to tell the truth to the people and because of this fear, the BJP is trying to send everyone behind bars so that nobody will ask any questions. The BJP can get political leaders locked up but not people. They will seek answers," added Rai.

Earlier in the day, after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED summons, Gopal Rai accused the BJP of pressuring the probe agencies to send summons to the AAP chief. "The summons are politically motivated. ED and CBI send summons due to pressure from the BJP. The Delhi CM has time and again said that it is illegal. ED approached the court, saying that the summons was legal. The court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal). Why are they so restless to send summonses again and again. Let the court decide if it is illegal or legal," Gopal Rai told ANI on Monday.

This came after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering probe on Monday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Delhi CM and said that the Delhi Jal Board case is bigger than the liquor scam.

Kejriwal has so far skipped eight previous summons issued by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case on March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated." The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)

