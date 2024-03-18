PM Modi holds roadshow in Coimbatore; pays tributes to victims of 1998 bomb blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Monday, amid non-stop chants of 'Modi, Modi' by BJP workers and he paid floral tributes to the portraits of 58 people killed here in the 1998 serial bomb blast. The roadshow, amid tight police security, comes days after the Madras High Court green-flagged the event, directing the police to allow it with reasonable conditions. The police had initially refused permission citing reasons, including the ''communally sensitive'' nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams in schools.

As Modi began his roadshow in an open, flower-decked vehicle, people who gathered on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him, chanted slogans hailing him. While traditional music was played to welcome him, several of them danced and waved at him enthusiastically.

This is the first time such a road show, on a grand scale, has been organised by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed a good turnout. ''Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi,'' (Once again Modi, we want Modi) was one of the slogans raised by BJP supporters. Many people who lined up on the roads held lotus flowers in their hands to welcome Modi and raised ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' slogans.

Clad in a spotless white kurta, Modi sported a colourful BJP shawl and often raised both his hands to wave at people who took vantage positions in buildings to take a glimpse of him.

All along the about 2.5 km route, from Saibaba Colony to RS Puram in downtown Coimbatore, Modi's vehicle slowly made its way while people followed him on the service lanes.

At the end of the road show, Modi paid floral tributes to the portraits of people who were killed in the bomb blast that rocked this textile city in 1998, hours before iconic BJP leader LK Advani was to address a poll meeting on February 14 that year. Fifty eight people were killed and over a 100 injured. The portraits were placed in a small, makeshift memorial square. The BJP flags fluttered against the backdrop of colourful lights and festoons and the Prime Minister waved and cheered saffron party workers who were waiting for over an hour to take a look at him. Performances of folk dance and traditional music energised the cadres who sung songs and danced.

This is the first time Modi has held a roadshow here and also this is the first political engagement of the PM following announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, Union Minister of State L Murugan, Coimbatore MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Srinivasan were the three leaders who accompanied the Prime Minister in his vehicle. Modi is scheduled to address a BJP rally at Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

