Left Menu

Indian-American professionals from Silicon Valley hold 'havan' to pray for PM Modi's re-election

Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley held a 'havan' at a Hindu temple to pray for Prime Minister Modi's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Organised by OFBJP, USA, the event drew a large crowd, reflecting the community's desire for progress and governance reforms in India. Modi aims for 400 seats in the elections.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2024 05:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 05:20 IST
Indian-American professionals from Silicon Valley hold 'havan' to pray for PM Modi's re-election
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley held a special 'havan' at a Hindu temple to pray for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, the 'havan' was attended by a large number of people. ''It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs,'' a media release said.

The community came together to pray for a decisive victory for the ruling BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections, echoing the popular sentiment of ''Abki Baar, 400 Paar'', the OFBJP said.

''This spiritual gathering is a reflection of the deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and the aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India,'' it said.

Prime Minister Modi has set a target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and 370-plus for the BJP alone.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024