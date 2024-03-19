Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Rohan Gupta withdraws candidature from Ahmedabad East

"Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on 'X'.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 07:38 IST
Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Rohan Gupta withdraws candidature from Ahmedabad East
Congress national spokesperson Rohan Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rohan Gupta on Monday announced his decision to withdraw his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat owing to his father's "serious medical condition." "Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress national spokesperson also shared his letter stating the withdrawal of his candidature along with his post. Gupta was among the 43 candidates announced by the Congress on March 12, which included seven candidates from Gujarat.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hasmukh Patel is currently the sitting MP from Ahmedabad East. Gujarat will vote on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is slated on June 4. The BJP has won all 26 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024