Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Rohan Gupta withdraws candidature from Ahmedabad East
"Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on 'X'.
Congress leader Rohan Gupta on Monday announced his decision to withdraw his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat owing to his father's "serious medical condition." "Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on 'X'.
The Congress national spokesperson also shared his letter stating the withdrawal of his candidature along with his post. Gupta was among the 43 candidates announced by the Congress on March 12, which included seven candidates from Gujarat.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hasmukh Patel is currently the sitting MP from Ahmedabad East. Gujarat will vote on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is slated on June 4. The BJP has won all 26 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)
