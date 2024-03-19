Activist investor Nelson Peltz to vote for Donald Trump, FT reports
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz plans to vote for Donald Trump, citing concerns over 81-year-old President Biden's fitness for office, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
"It will probably be Trump and I'm not happy about that," Peltz told the Financial Times in an interview when asked about his choice of presidential candidate.
