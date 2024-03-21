Left Menu

"No MP from Gaya has ever become Union Minister...": Jitan Ram Manjhi

"People in Gaya have expectations. The public is discussing 'what PM Modi thinks of Jitan Ram Manjhi' and his proximity with him ...if Jitan Ram Manjhi wins this time, then he will definitely be honoured (at the Centre)," he said.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:25 IST
HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday claimed that people are thinking that due to "his proximity" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will "definitely" be given a chance to work at the Centre, if he wins from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. He said that people in Gaya have expectations, as "no Lok Sabha MP from Gaya has ever become a Union Minister."

Manjhi said this while talking to reporters in Gaya. "People in Gaya have expectations. The public is discussing 'what PM Modi thinks of Jitan Ram Manjhi' and his proximity with him... if Jitan Ram Manjhi wins this time, then he will definitely be honoured (at the Centre)," he said.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Kumar Sarvjeet from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16. The seat-sharing agreement was announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday. He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are in the Gaya and Karakat seats, respectively. Meanwhile, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his party into Congress at Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

