Kejriwal's arrest showcases depth to which BJP will stoop for power: Sharad Pawar

Opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it showcased the depth to which the Bharatiya Janata Party will stoop for power.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the evening, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from any coercive action by the agency.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

''The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal,'' Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said in a post on X.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is an opposition bloc led by the Congress and includes the AAP and NCP (SP).

