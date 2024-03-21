Law catches up with Kejriwal, AAP's protest nothing but 'celebration of corruption': BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaped what he sowed, the BJP said on Thursday soon after his arrest in the excise policy case and asserted that the law has finally caught up with him after his long-drawn efforts to evade it.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed protests by AAP leaders and supporters following their leader's arrest, and said the drama amounts to a ''celebration of corruption''.

Neither people nor courts will accept this, Patra said, adding, ''Mr Kejriwal, you are corrupt. People of Delhi and people of India know you are corrupt.'' Noting that Kejriwal was served many summonses by the Enforcement Directorate, the BJP leader said the arrest has followed a protracted course of action.

Reiterating the BJP's charges against the Delhi chief minister, Patra asked why the Kejriwal government gave the excise policy its nod without the approval of its Cabinet and then scrapped it overnight.

''Cartelisation was allowed, liquor manufacturers were allowed in wholesale and black-listed firms were allowed in the business at a huge cost to the exchequer,'' the BJP spokesperson alleged.

He is reaping what he showed, Patra said.

''It is but natural that if you have evaded the law of the land, ultimately the law will catch up with you,'' he said.

Despite all the drama and protests by their supporters, various other Aam Aadmi Party leaders arrested in the case, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have not got any relief from the courts they approached, Patra added.

