Spicejet, Tech Mahindra among electoral bonds donors to AAP: EC data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:22 IST
Spicejet and Tech Mahindra were among those who donated to the Aam Aadmi Party through electoral bonds, according to Election Commission data made public on Thursday.

The Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Spicejet Limited, Derive Trading And Resorts Private Limit, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and V M Salgaocar Corporation Pvt Ltd were among the major companies that donated electoral bonds to the party.

The other donations received were from Austin Plywood Private Limited Abhinandan Stock Broking Pvt Ltd, Crescent Power Ltd, Dempo Ind Pvt Ltd Navhind Papers and Pub.

