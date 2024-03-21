TN: K Annamalai expresses gratitude to PM Modi for being fielded from Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after his name was announced as the candidate for the Coimbatore seat in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls. Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the BJP leader posted, "Heartfelt thanks to our beloved PM Thiru @narendramodi for constituting his faith in me and making me to contest from Coimbatore in the 2024 Parliamentary election. This comes at a time when the people of TN are awaiting a political change that will take TN towards the destiny of development."

He also thanked BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary (Org.) BL Santhosh for showing their trust in him. Exuding confidence that the BJP will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming general elections, Annamalai said, "My sincere thanks to our BJP National President Thiru @JPNadda, Hon Home Minister Thiru @amitshah, and BJP National General Secretary (Org) Thiru @blsanthosh for their trust in me and the other candidates declared today as part of the first set of candidates for the state of Tamil Nadu. We are confident that @BJP4TamilNadu will significantly contribute to realising the 400+ seats for @BJP4India in the upcoming parliament elections."

The BJP on Thursday released a list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and Annamalai from Coimbatore. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will be in the fray from Nilgiris.

According to the list, senior leaders AC Shanmugam will contest from Vellore and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari. Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, TR Paarivendhar from Perambalur and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi.

Soundararajan resigned from her post as Telangana Governor on Monday. This is BJP's third list for Lok Sabha polls. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast vote in the general election. (ANI)

