PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:10 IST
Lalu slams Modi govt over Kejriwal's arrest
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The RJD supremo reacted to the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party chief in a Hindi post on X, claiming the BJP was ''scared'' since its ouster from power was ''certain''.

''Gripped by the fear of defeat, the Modi government is in a state of fear. It has been tearing democracy to shreds and it will continue to do so till it lasts in power'', said Prasad, whose RJD, like AAP, is an INDIA bloc constituent.

The former Bihar chief minister, who had to give up his chair in 1997, faced with imminent arrest in the fodder scam, however, struck an optimistic note, with a poetical flourish.

''Inka jaana ekdam tay hai, isliye inmein kitna bhay hai (their ouster from power is certain, a reason why they are so scared)'', added the RJD supremo, whose party is the principal rival of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

