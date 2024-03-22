"Tihar jail only safe place for Arvind Kejriwal": BJP's Jaiveer Shergill hits out at AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Friday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the only safe place for the "Anarchist Aadmi Party" chief Arvind Kejriwal is the Tihar jail. Taking a hit at AAP in a video message Shergill said, "First do corruption ka 'Khel,' then go to jail, then get no bail and then cry 'democracy is fail' has become the Anarchist Aadami Party's anthem. Any individual who pervades investigation, tampers with evidence and can potentially influence witnesses is bound to be arrested and get no bail."

"Arvind Kejriwal has skipped summons nine times. There are reports of Arvind Kejriwal snooping on ED officials and in this circumstance, the only safe place for Kejriwal is Tihar jail. Today, all those supporters and voters who believed in Kejriwal's politics of 'honesty' must be feeling backstabbed and betrayed by seeing his real character of indulging in corruption," he added. The BJP spokesperson also took a dig at the Congress party and said, "Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has exposed Rahul Gandhi's double standard and hypocrisy in the fight against corruption...Today, Rahul Gandhi in sheer political desperation and frustration is refusing to believe the Delhi Congress leader filed a complaint on June 3, 2022, to Delhi Police seeking an investigation against Arvind Kejriwal and his role in the Delhi liquor scam. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stands completely exposed."

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday. Shortly after the Delhi Chief Minister was arrested, opposition parties, including the grand old party, condemned the arrest of the leader, citing it as a 'devilish power' and a 'systematic effort to subvert Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal who was produced before the court earlier in the day continued to maintain his stand. While entering the court complex for the remand hearing, Kejriwal told reporters, "My life is dedicated to the country whether I am inside or outside the prison. "Quoting Kejriwal the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a post on X further added, "Lions do not get scared by coward dictators."Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Kavitha is in ED custody till March 23.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

