QUOTES-World reaction to deadly shooting at Moscow concert hall

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on concertgoers at a hall near Moscow on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 more in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Following is some reaction: UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, on 22 March 2024. "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY "The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack."

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN MARIA ZAKHAROVA "The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime. All efforts are being thrown at saving people."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO PODOLYAK "Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events.

"We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield." YULIA NAVALNAYA, WIDOW OF RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER ALEXEI NAVALNY

"All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice." ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable. Firm and total condemnation of the Italian government for this heinous act of terrorism." FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The images coming out of Moscow are terrible. Our thoughts go out to the victims and injured and to the Russian people. "Light must be shed on these odious acts."

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY "The images of the horrific attack on innocent people at Crocus City Hall near Moscow are horrific. The background must be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

VENEZUELAN FOREIGN MINISTER YVAN GIL "We express our strongest condemnation of the armed attack that has been carried out against civilians today in Moscow in the exhibition center Crocus City Hall. We send out condolences to the families of the victims and we stand in solidarity with the Russian government."

CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL "Cuba condemns the atrocious terrorist act that occurred in Moscow. Our sincerest condolences to the government and people of Russia."

U.S. REPUBLICAN SENATOR MITT ROMNEY "The intentional targeting and murder of civilians is vile and evil regardless of the perpetrators - Putin against Ukrainians and terrorists against the Russians. Today's massacre in Moscow is tragic."

