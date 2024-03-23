"Drama of outrage against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest" : Rajeev Chandrashekhar attacks INDIA bloc

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar said on Saturday that the Congress and Left parties are just staging a drama of outrage against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "What they are doing in Kerala is just a drama. The drama of the outrage against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the people of the country know fully well, Arvind Kejriwal was accorded the decency and courtesy of multiple notices by ED... he chose not to appear before ED... consequence of not responding to multiple ED summons is arrest... why didn't he respond to the summons earlier?" said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency after he skipped multiple summons by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal." Meanwhile, the workers and leaders of the INDIA bloc protested on Saturday at Shaheedi Park in Delhi against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The leaders and workers of the INDIA bloc, who gathered at Shaheedi Park, criticised the BJP-led central government and raised slogans against it. Raising slogans "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain" and "tyranny won't last," hundreds of INDIA bloc leaders and workers came on Saturday.

Speaking on opposition coming in support of Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said "Left and Congress coming together is not a surprise, they are INDI alliance partners, they're cooperating in elections all over the country...they coming together will only reinforce the truth that they are essentially two sides of the same coin..." BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to face a crucial test in the Lok Sabha election where he is up against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who seeks his fourth term from Thiruvananthipuram. The BJP, with no Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, will depend heavily on Chandrasekhar to make its debut in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 26. There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and the BJP has never won a parliamentary seat in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)