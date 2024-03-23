"Kejriwal's guru is also saying that you get results according to your work": Tripura CM Manik Saha

After Aam Admi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that sometimes he wonders whether people do politics only with such intentions, adding that the Delhi Chief Minister's guru, Anna Hazare, also stated that one gets results according to their work. "Everything is coming out. ED will do its work. Sometimes, I think, they do politics for these things. The public is watching and understanding everything. Arvind Kejriwal's guru (Anna Hazare) is also saying that you will get results according to your work," Chief Minister Manik Saha told ANI.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency after he skipped multiple summons by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal". He has been remanded to ED custody till March 28. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

In its arguments before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, ED alleged that the Chief Minister of Delhi is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from businessmen. The agency further claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Excise policy. Earlier, social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said that the arrest of the AAP chief was because of his own "deeds."

"I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds," Hazare said on Friday. Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi alleged that the money trail was found in the BJP's account and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ED to 'arrest' BJP national president JP Nadda.

"In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP," Atishi said. (ANI)

