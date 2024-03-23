Left Menu

Confident of winning from South Chennai, says Tamilisai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:41 IST
Confident of winning from South Chennai, says Tamilisai
Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday expressed confidence that she will win from this constituency.

She said she is back to ''people's service'' after resigning as Governor of Telangana and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permitting her to fight elections.

''I am really very happy. Through hard work, we will get this seat,'' she told PTI Videos.

Further, she was contesting from this segment not as a candidate but as a voter as she had lived here for 40 years, the senior leader added.

