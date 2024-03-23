Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:47 IST
TMC terms CBI raids on premises of Mohua Moitra as 'vendetta politics'
The TMC has dubbed the ongoing CBI raids on the premises of party leader Mahua Moitra in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case as ''vendetta politics'' and a desperate maneuver by the BJP to misuse the central agencies ahead of the elections.

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former TMC MP Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the case, officials said.

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said.

While speaking to PTI in the evening, Moitra declined to say anything except stating the series of events during the day.

''I have heard that CBI is raiding my premises. I have not seen the FIR, so can't make a comment on the charges. As of now I am not saying anything,'' she said.

Senior TMC leader Santanu Sen said, ''This is an attempt to divert the public and media's attention from various burning issues. The BJP appears to be sensing growing public discontent, and they are using every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics.'' He said the BJP is misusing central agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to intimate the opposition.

''When the model code of conduct is in place, the BJP is sending its most trusted allies, CBI and ED, to raid our nominees. The EC must look into it,'' he said.

However, the West Bengal BJP has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, ''Whenever the ED or CBI raid TMC leaders, they cry foul and accuse it of being politically motivated.

''Whatever Moitra has done is a shame for democracy. The reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption, with nearly every leader facing corruption allegations,'' he said.

Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha last year after a parliamentary panel found her guilty in the cash-for-query case.

She has termed it as vendetta politics to scuttle her voice in the floor of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

