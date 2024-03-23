Left Menu

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 22:22 IST
Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and the forward areas along the Line of Control here, an official statement said.

According to the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed by commanders on the ground about the operational preparedness and the prevailing situation.

''The COAS commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment in exhibiting high standard of professionalism and maintaining a stable and secure environment in the region,'' the ADGPI said on X.

The visit of the Army chief comes amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five of the seven-phased elections on April 19 (Udhampur) and 26 (Jammu) in Jammu region and May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), 13 (Srinagar) and 20 (Baramulla) in Kashmir valley. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024