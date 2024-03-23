Biden signs $1.2 trillion funding package, averting government shutdown
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 22:38 IST
President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a $1.2 trillion budget bill to keep the U.S. government funded through a fiscal year that began six months ago and to avert a partial shutdown, according to a statement released by the White House.
"The bipartisan funding bill I just signed keeps the government open, invests in the American people, and strengthens our economy and national security," Biden said in the statement.
