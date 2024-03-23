Left Menu

Congress fields MLA Kawasi Lakhma from Bastar Lok Sabha seat

The Congress on Saturday announced the name of sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma as the Lok Sabha candidate for Chhattisgarhs Naxal-affected Bastar ST seat, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.The party has so far named seven candidates in the state, which has 11 Lok Sabha seats.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:38 IST
Congress fields MLA Kawasi Lakhma from Bastar Lok Sabha seat
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday announced the name of sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma as the Lok Sabha candidate for Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The party has so far named seven candidates in the state, which has 11 Lok Sabha seats. The filing of nominations for the Bastar seat began on March 20.

Lakhma, an influential tribal leader, is a six-term MLA and has represented Konta Assembly seat in Sukma district since 1998. He was Industry and Excise minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

Lakhma has considerable influence in the Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh.

The party has denied a ticket to sitting MP from Bastar Deepak Baij, who is also president of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Incidentally, Baij had lost the 2023 Assembly polls from Chitrakot.

The Congress had released its first list for the state earlier this month, giving tickets to former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, two former state ministers and a sitting MP.

The Lok Sabha polls for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Three other constituencies, namely Kanker (ST), Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund, will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase, while the remaining of the seven Lok Sabha seats - Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will witness polling on May 7.

The BJP has announced candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024