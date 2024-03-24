Left Menu

Election Commission orders disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

The Election Commission has directed disciplinary action against the absent subdivisional magistrate of Amloh in Punjab. Amardeep Singh Thind is being replaced by Karandeep Singh for poll duty. Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C issued the statement. The Commission also seeks a report on the action. Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will have polling on June 1.

The Election Commission has issued directions to take disciplinary action against the subdivisional magistrate of Amloh in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district for being absent from poll duty.

Directions have been issued for taking disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, the assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate, for his absence.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Sunday said the Election Commission has replaced Thind with Punjab Civil Services officer Karandeep Singh as assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate to ensure smooth conduct of the poll process.

The Election Commission has also asked for a report on the disciplinary action against Thind.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

