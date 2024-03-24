Left Menu

Four SP MLAs who cross-voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha polls get Y-category security

Four Samajwadi Party MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections have been allocated Y-category security, a senior government official said on Sunday.He added that the four MLAs who got Y-category security are Abhay Singh Gosaiganj, Manoj Kumar Pandey Unchahar, Rakesh Pratap Singh Gauriganj and Vinod Chaturvedi Kalpi, respectively.These four MLAs, alongside three other party legislators -- Pooja Pal, Rakesh Pandey and Ashutosh Maurya -- had cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, leading to saffron party candidate Sanjay Seth defeating Samajwadi Party nominee Alok Ranjan.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:26 IST
Four SP MLAs who cross-voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha polls get Y-category security
  • Country:
  • India

Four Samajwadi Party MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections have been allocated Y-category security, a senior government official said on Sunday.

He added that the four MLAs who got Y-category security are Abhay Singh (Gosaiganj), Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Vinod Chaturvedi (Kalpi), respectively.

These four MLAs, alongside three other party legislators -- Pooja Pal, Rakesh Pandey and Ashutosh Maurya -- had cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, leading to saffron party candidate Sanjay Seth defeating Samajwadi Party nominee Alok Ranjan. Maharaji Prajapati, another MLA, had abstained.

Rakesh Pandey is the father of MP Ritesh Pandey, who recently switched from the BSP to the BJP.

As part of the Y-category security, eight CRPF personnel will guard these MLAs. Five personnel will guard their residences while the rest will travel with them. ''While Abhay Singh was allocated the security cover on Friday, the three others got it on Saturday,'' the official said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said after the Rajya Sabha elections that ''they (MLAs) have gone (to the BJP) due to the 'package' they got and security''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024